JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

TIIAY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.25.

TIIAY stock opened at $4.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.92. Telecom Italia has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Telecom Italia Company Profile

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

