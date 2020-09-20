JUST (JST) Trading Up 5.3% Over Last 7 Days

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, JUST has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $93.28 million and $75.66 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0413 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00043196 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00239236 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00091018 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.39 or 0.01407204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00215730 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000703 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. The official website for JUST is just.network/#.

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.