K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Receives $54.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on K12 from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet upgraded K12 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded K12 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded K12 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 4th.

In other K12 news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $656,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,706,865.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,598,243 in the last quarter. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in K12 in the 1st quarter valued at $9,419,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,746,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of K12 by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 437,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,924,000 after buying an additional 259,579 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 1st quarter valued at $4,157,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of K12 during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

LRN traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,749. K12 has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.36.

K12 (NYSE:LRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. K12 had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $268.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that K12 will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

