Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.71 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce sales of $142.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadant’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $143.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.00 million. Kadant posted sales of $173.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year sales of $620.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $616.56 million to $625.46 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $650.55 million, with estimates ranging from $635.06 million to $677.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.86 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.33%. Kadant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share.

KAI has been the subject of several research reports. Sidoti lowered Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Kadant from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Kadant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.25.

KAI traded down $3.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.87. The company had a trading volume of 127,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,646. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.94. Kadant has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $127.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.91%.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $120,756.16. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $121,499.07. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,347,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Kadant in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,837,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Kadant by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 726,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,196,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after buying an additional 54,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 597,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,530,000 after buying an additional 49,939 shares in the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

