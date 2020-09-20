Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KPTI. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.54. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.44% and a negative return on equity of 186.76%. The company had revenue of $33.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.03 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $289,050.00. Also, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $146,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,988,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,531 shares of company stock valued at $754,014. Company insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KPTI. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 194.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 105.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 53.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

