Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Director Purchases C$7,350,000.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) Director David John Wilson bought 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$7,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,056,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,072,452.30.

David John Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 10th, David John Wilson bought 95,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$138,475.00.

On Friday, August 28th, David John Wilson acquired 75,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.59 per share, with a total value of C$119,250.00.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$1.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.53. The firm has a market cap of $321.34 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95. Kelt Exploration Ltd has a 52 week low of C$0.67 and a 52 week high of C$5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$45.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.10 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd will post -0.6575155 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded Kelt Exploration from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.54.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

