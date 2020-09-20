Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $14.25 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kinross Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of KGC opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Titus Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

