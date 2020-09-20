Klimatas (KTS) Trading Up 24.5% Over Last Week

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded up 24.5% against the dollar. Klimatas has a market cap of $23,285.09 and $536.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00442250 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00025244 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 46.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00013275 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007886 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 112.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00009993 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

