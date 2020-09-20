Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,409,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,730. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.31. Kroger has a one year low of $23.71 and a one year high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $30.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 968 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $32,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO W Rodney Mcmullen sold 85,381 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $2,729,630.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,097,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,026,467.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,517 shares of company stock valued at $10,981,405 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 151,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 34.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 65.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

