Kryll Market Cap Hits $3.59 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $47,929.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00043961 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $478.96 or 0.04397473 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009193 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll is a token. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using US dollars.

