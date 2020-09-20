Kubient, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:KBNT)

Kubient’s (NASDAQ:KBNT) quiet period is set to end on Monday, September 21st. Kubient had issued 2,500,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $12,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Kubient’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

KBNT opened at $4.00 on Friday. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $5.26.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. The company develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. Its platform allows advertisers (ad space buyers) and publishers (ad space sellers) the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

