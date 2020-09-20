Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $100.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kubota is the world’s largest maker of small tractors and Japan’s 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment. The company is also Japan’s largest producer of ductile iron pipe (for water supply and sewer systems) and its maker of roofing materials. The Company makes engines, construction machinery, industrial castings and machinery, waste recycling plants, and prefab housing, and pumps. It has stakes in several US computer companies, including memory storage makers Maxoptix and Akashic Memories. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on KUBTY. Citigroup raised Kubota from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kubota from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

KUBTY opened at $88.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06. Kubota has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $93.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kubota had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kubota will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 26th. Kubota’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

About Kubota

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

