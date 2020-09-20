LBRY Credits Hits Market Cap of $9.80 Million (LBC)

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0212 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. LBRY Credits has a total market capitalization of $9.80 million and $508,880.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00242498 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092886 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.01413912 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000247 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00223529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000707 BTC.

About LBRY Credits

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 688,167,360 coins and its circulating supply is 462,421,766 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io. The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.