Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Brokerages predict that Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) will announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Leggett & Platt posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $4.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $845.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.93 million. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Leggett & Platt from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

Shares of LEG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.07. 4,270,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,946. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.28. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,772,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,436,000 after buying an additional 700,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,019,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,864 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,763,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,042,000 after purchasing an additional 22,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Leggett & Platt by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,194,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 360,017 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

