Leju (NYSE:LEJU) vs. Blue Ridge Real Estate (NYSE:BRRE) Financial Comparison

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) and Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Leju and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leju 1.66% 4.76% 2.34% Blue Ridge Real Estate -37.10% -10.31% -8.61%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.4% of Leju shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Leju has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leju and Blue Ridge Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leju $692.60 million 0.43 $11.52 million $0.08 27.25 Blue Ridge Real Estate $4.99 million 2.68 -$740,000.00 N/A N/A

Leju has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Ridge Real Estate.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Leju and Blue Ridge Real Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leju 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Leju beats Blue Ridge Real Estate on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries. It also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA); and official accounts on Weixin, a social communication platform and Weibo, a microblog. The company's O2O services for new residential properties include selling discount coupons; and facilitating online property viewing, physical property visits, marketing events, and pre-sale customer support, as well as home furnishing business transactions on its platform. It also sells advertising primarily on the SINA new residential properties and home furnishing Websites; and acts as an advertising agent for the SINA home page and non-real estate Websites with respect to advertising sold to real estate developers and home furnishing suppliers. In addition, the company offers fee-based online property listing services to real estate agents; and services to individual property sellers. Leju Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment owns investment properties that are leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania. It is involved in the provision of services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities; and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment engages in the purchase and sale of land; timbering operations; real estate development activities; and leasing of land and land improvements. As of October 31, 2019, it owned 9,689 acres of land in the Pocono Mountains of Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, Pennsylvania.

