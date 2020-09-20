Li Auto (NYSE:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Li Auto (NYSE:LI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Li Auto.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. 86 Research started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:LI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.03. 3,817,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,609,113. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $24.48.

Li Auto Company Profile

There is no company description available for Li Auto Inc.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Li Auto (LI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.