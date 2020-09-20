Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Purchases $125,400.00 in Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) CEO Balan Nair acquired 15,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.36 per share, for a total transaction of $125,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,265.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $8.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.34. Liberty Latin America Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $848.90 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LILA. Quaker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,815,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 401,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after buying an additional 312,091 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 217,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 112,689 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after buying an additional 47,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.06.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

