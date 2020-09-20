Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to C$52.00 at Pi Financial

Lightspeed POS (TSE:LSPD) had its price target decreased by Pi Financial from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LSPD. Eight Capital lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Cormark lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$39.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Lightspeed POS from C$41.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lightspeed POS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$46.15.

Shares of LSPD opened at C$38.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of C$10.50 and a one year high of C$48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc, a commerce-enabling software company, primarily sells software as a service to retailers, restaurants, and e-commerce companies. The company's commerce platform enables the handling of point of sale and omnichannel transactions, as well as the management of inventory, customer preferences, sales, and analytics.

