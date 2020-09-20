Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Limelight Networks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:LLNW opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.71. The firm has a market cap of $780.04 million, a P/E ratio of -127.80 and a beta of 0.60. Limelight Networks has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $8.19.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The information services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.72 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Limelight Networks news, CEO Robert A. Lento sold 18,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total value of $101,321.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $79,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,929 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,030 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $43,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $52,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $68,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 57.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the second quarter worth $77,000. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

