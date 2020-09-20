Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LGF.A shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,105. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $813.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.91 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

