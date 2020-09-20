Lobstex (LOBS) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $484,679.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a market cap of $617,784.50 and $484,679.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00442108 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023524 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00012691 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007890 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 107.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000448 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000250 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00009994 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (CRYPTO:LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,258,843 coins and its circulating supply is 20,258,831 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official website is www.lobstex.com.

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

