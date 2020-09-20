Loom Network (LOOM) Price Hits $0.0242 on Major Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $23.51 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Loom Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00043582 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042136 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005372 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $473.72 or 0.04368225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009216 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00056107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00034160 BTC.

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a token. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,263,959 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loom Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loom Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.