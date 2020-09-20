LUNA Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Bitrue and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00041218 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00237849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00090690 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.36 or 0.01395945 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00217878 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000704 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA was first traded on September 10th, 2018. LUNA's total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. LUNA's official website is terra.money. The official message board for LUNA is medium.com/terra-money.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LUNA

LUNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Upbit, GOPAX, Bitrue, Bittrex, KuCoin and GDAC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

