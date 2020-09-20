Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $9.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LUNMF. Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lundin Mining from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.29.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.73 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

