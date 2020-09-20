M Partners Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Corp (CVE:ATY) – Investment analysts at M Partners upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research note issued on Thursday, September 17th. M Partners analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.17 million for the quarter.

ATY opened at C$0.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.91. Atico Mining has a one year low of C$0.16 and a one year high of C$0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.57 million and a P/E ratio of 18.71.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,679 hectares located in Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

