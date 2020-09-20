Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDGL. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a market perform rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $168.40.

MDGL stock opened at $122.88 on Thursday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $56.82 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.34.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.43) by ($0.75). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,292,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 281,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,911,892.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Bay City Capital Llc sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $1,384,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,190,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,803 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,420 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 477.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

