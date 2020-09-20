Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $15.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGIC. HC Wainwright raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Magic Software Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $12.92 on Friday. Magic Software Enterprises has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $16.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.05.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGIC. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 10.7% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,522 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 43,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.9% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 162,749 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.