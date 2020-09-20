Manna (MANNA) Price Up 6.1% Over Last Week

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded up 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange and FreiExchange. Over the last week, Manna has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. Manna has a market cap of $1.72 million and $313.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Manna alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003813 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,766.81 or 0.98744270 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Manna Coin Profile

Manna (MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Manna’s total supply is 2,360,830,460 coins and its circulating supply is 661,236,001 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com. Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency. The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Manna

Manna can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Manna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Manna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.