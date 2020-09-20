Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Receives $45.79 Average PT from Brokerages

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.79.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPC shares. Cowen upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after purchasing an additional 140,283 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 109,796 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $213,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.28. 12,106,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,490. Marathon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

