Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCS shares. B. Riley upgraded Marcus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 4,779,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,613. The company has a market cap of $305.94 million, a PE ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.28. Marcus has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $37.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in Marcus by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Marcus by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marcus by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

