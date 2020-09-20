Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $3.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $422.80 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 2.00. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 29,737.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,000. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three dose forms, including intravenous (IV), oral capsule, and oral liquid for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

