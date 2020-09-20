Martin Andersson Purchases 100,000 Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) Stock

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd (LON:CGH) insider Martin Andersson purchased 100,000 shares of Chaarat Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £38,000 ($49,653.73).

Chaarat Gold Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of GBX 19.18 ($0.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 42 ($0.55). The firm has a market cap of $208.96 million and a PE ratio of -5.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.61.

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold exploration and development company. The company primarily engages in the development of Chaarat project located in the Sandalash River valley, the Kyrgyz Republic. The company is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

