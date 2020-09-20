Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

MCFT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercraft Boat in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 66.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 685,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 274,014 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mastercraft Boat by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 24,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Mastercraft Boat stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 467,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,832. The stock has a market cap of $321.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Mastercraft Boat has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.20. Mastercraft Boat had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a positive return on equity of 32.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

