Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Sells $5,503,500.00 in Stock

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ:MTCH) Director Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $5,503,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,972.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glenn Schiffman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Match Group alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Glenn Schiffman sold 50,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $5,831,000.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Glenn Schiffman sold 40,000 shares of Match Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $3,776,000.00.

Match Group stock opened at $108.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 471.37, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group Inc has a 52 week low of $87.56 and a 52 week high of $123.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Match Group had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $555.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Match Group Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Match Group from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Match Group from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 12,394,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,519,000 after purchasing an additional 263,853 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 810.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,964,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,674 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 125.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,845,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808,603 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $295,380,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,422,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,399,000 after purchasing an additional 340,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.