Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) PT Set at C$8.50 by Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$8.50 price objective on Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MMX. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price objective on Maverix Metals and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Shares of MMX stock opened at C$5.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Maverix Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.82.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.