Maverix Metals’ (MMX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Pi Financial

Pi Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Maverix Metals (TSE:MMX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Pi Financial currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of TSE:MMX opened at C$7.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.81 million and a PE ratio of -153.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$6.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.82. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of C$3.10 and a 52 week high of C$7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.53, a current ratio of 12.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is presently -41.67%.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

