MAX Exchange Token Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $203,509.97 and $5,479.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00043830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10,956.70 or 1.00468853 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.87 or 0.00649820 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.86 or 0.01319172 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005458 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00115591 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00007528 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005133 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject. The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com.

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.