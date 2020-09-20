Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded up $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 4,338,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,438. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 3,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Maxar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

