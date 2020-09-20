MCO Market Capitalization Tops $71.22 Million (MCO)

MCO (CURRENCY:MCO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Over the last week, MCO has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. MCO has a market cap of $71.22 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of MCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MCO token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.51 or 0.00041359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE, Bithumb, Upbit and Huobi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MCO alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00044180 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042499 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.04412050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009175 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034260 BTC.

MCO Token Profile

MCO is a token. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2017. MCO’s total supply is 31,587,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,793,831 tokens. MCO’s official message board is medium.com/@Crypto.com. The Reddit community for MCO is /r/MCOCrypto. The official website for MCO is crypto.com. MCO’s official Twitter account is @MCO_Crypto.

Buying and Selling MCO

MCO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, LATOKEN, YoBit, Liqui, Bit-Z, EXX, Cobinhood, Livecoin, Bithumb, Huobi, OKEx, HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest, BigONE, IDEX, Gate.io, Upbit, Coinrail, Binance, ABCC and Cashierest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.