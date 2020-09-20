Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Medical Properties Trust stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.01. 8,039,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321,453. Medical Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $291.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock worth $11,362,383 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

