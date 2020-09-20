MediShares (MDS) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $184,543.00

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. MediShares has a total market capitalization of $4.43 million and $184,543.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MediShares token can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009209 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042139 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.09 or 0.00240553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00091597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $151.00 or 0.01392406 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00218531 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About MediShares

MediShares’ genesis date was December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,999,624 tokens. MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org. MediShares’ official message board is weibo.com/MediShares. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares.

MediShares Token Trading

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

