MenaPay (MPAY) Price Reaches $0.0135

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $67,683.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MenaPay has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, Sistemkoin, Hanbitco and ABCC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00240452 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00092092 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.01390428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00217375 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000701 BTC.

About MenaPay

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io.

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, ABCC, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

