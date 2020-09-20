Mercury Price Hits $0.0066 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Mercury token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. Mercury has a market cap of $663,445.57 and approximately $1,405.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042377 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00239786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00091586 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.77 or 0.01402602 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00219288 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mercury is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

