Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Meridian Bancorp from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Meridian Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ EBSB opened at $10.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.60. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 24.12%. The firm had revenue of $56.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.18 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Meridian Bancorp by 132.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 70.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 75,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the first quarter worth $134,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,780 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 50.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

