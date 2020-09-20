MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 16.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $523,041.88 and approximately $69,491.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMorph token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, BitMart, IDEX and BiteBTC. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MetaMorph alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00044019 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042612 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005546 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005178 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $482.87 or 0.04437845 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00034349 BTC.

MetaMorph Profile

MetaMorph (CRYPTO:METM) is a token. It launched on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 226,766,280 tokens. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro. The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, LATOKEN, Mercatox, IDEX and BitMart. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMorph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMorph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.