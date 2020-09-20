Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Metro Bank (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metro Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.25.

OTCMKTS MBNKF opened at $1.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The firm has a market cap of $88.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Metro Bank has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.76.

About Metro Bank

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

