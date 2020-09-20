MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,371.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. MIB Coin has a market cap of $357,060.82 and $1,371.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003248 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000910 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MIB Coin Profile

MIB Coin (CRYPTO:MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 381,969,803 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,667,875 tokens. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MIB Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.