Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Micron Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $50.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $662,016.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,427 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 628.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

