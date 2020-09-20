Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.93. 1,150,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,150. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.86.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.87). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $413.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAA. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 70.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1,033.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.