MINDOL Trading 35.4% Lower This Week (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 32.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, MINDOL has traded down 35.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MINDOL token can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00007518 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $139.17 million and approximately $82,983.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.27 or 0.00648043 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005082 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00036351 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 35.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $782.15 or 0.07213385 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000119 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000098 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MIN is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coineal and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

